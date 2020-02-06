Death Toll from Jet Hard Landing in Turkey Reaches 3, Number of Injured Up to 179

World. (File Image)

Ankara [Turkey], Feb 6 (Sputnik/ANI): The death toll has reached three in the incident in which a Turkish Pegasus flight made a hard landing at Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen International Airport on Wednesday. According to the Turkish media, 179 others have been injured in the incident.On Wednesday, the aircraft, en route from Izmir to Istanbul with 183 people on board, overran the runway during landing in poor weather, caught fire and broke into three parts.According to previous data, the incident left one person dead and 157 others injured.The update was provided by Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca, the Anadolu news agency reported. (Sputnik/ANI)

