New Delhi, November 28: The Delhi Police on Monday received an email regarding a bomb being placed on a school campus here in south Delhi, officials said.

A senior police officer said that the email was received on Monday regarding the bomb placed in Indian Public School, Sadiq Nagar. Bomb Threat to Hotel Grand Hyatt: Mumbai Police Nab Man for Giving Threats To Blow Up Luxury Hotel.

The local police were informed and the bomb disposal squad, and dog squad rushed to the spot. The school campus was evacuated and a thorough search has been made, police said. Mumbai Police Receive Call About Bombs Being Planted in Malls, Cinema Halls and Other Parts of City, Late-Night Searches Found Nothing Suspicious.

However, nothing has been recovered. It seems to be a mischief, the officer said, adding that the details of the email are being checked.