Delhi Congress Launches Sanitisation Campaign

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) The Congress' Delhi unit on Monday launched a "mega" sanitisation campaign in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Launching the campaign "Congress Ke Sipahi, Karenge Corona Ki Dhulai", Delhi Congress president Anil Chaudhary handed over 1,120 sanitising machines among 280 block committees of the party.

He also took part in the campaign by sanitising some areas near Delhi Congress office at Rouse Avenue.

Kumar said each ward has been given four sprinkler machines for the sanitisation campaign to be carried out by party workers to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.

The party workers will make announcements before starting the sanitisation campaign in the wards to keep the locals informed. Sprinklers with a capacity of 1,000 litres each will also be used to sanitise wider roads in the residential areas, he said.

The Delhi Congress has also set up a control room at party office Rajiv Bhawan to coordinate food distribution and sanitisation campaign.

The party workers taking part in the campaign have been provided a brief note on the precautions to be taken, including use of personal protective equipment kits, sprinklers and social distancing, Kumar said.

The party has also been providing fresh, nutritious meals to the poor and needy, through a network of 106 'Congress Ki Rasoi' community kitchens across the city, ever since the COVID-19 lockdown started in Delhi, he said.

