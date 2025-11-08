New Delhi, November 8: A fire broke out at Vardaan Palace Banquet Hall in Ibrahimpur village on Saturday morning, as per officials. According to initial information, a wedding ceremony had taken place at the venue the previous night. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Further details are awaited. New Delhi Fire: One Dead as Blaze Erupts in Slum Near Rithala Metro Station (Watch Videos).

Fire Breaks out at Banquet Hall

#WATCH | Delhi | A fire broke out in Vardaan Palace Banquet Hall in Ibrahimpur village in the morning. A wedding ceremony was taking place at night. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/vTpv891tt6 — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2025

