New Delhi, November 16: Delhi airport welcomed the arrival of its "youngest passenger ever" as a pregnant woman waiting for a flight at Terminal 3, along with her husband, went into labour and gave birth to a baby boy.

The couple was scheduled to board a flight to Karnataka's Hubbali Tuesday morning, but "fate had something else in store for them", a doctor who assisted the woman through childbirth at the medical facility of Terminal 3 said. Bangalore-Bound IndiGo Flight Grounded at Delhi Airport After Suspected Spark in Aircraft.

Check Tweet:

Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well.#NewBorn #YoungestPassengeratDEL #DELCares pic.twitter.com/BqHZA4WWno — Delhi Airport (@DelhiAirport) November 15, 2022

"She had gone to a washroom when her water broke, and luckily our medical facility was nearby. She was brought to the facility where we attended to her and delivered the baby. It was a healthy boy, who cried to signal his arrival at an airport no less," Dr Pravin Singh of the Medanta medical facility at Terminal 3 told PTI.

The woman was brought to the facility around 9:20 am and the baby was born around 9:40 am, he said. The doctor claimed it was the first baby to be born at the Medanta clinic of the Delhi international airport. Video: Air Customs Nabs Passenger At Delhi Airport, Seizes Heroin Worth Rs 69.95 cr Concealed In False Bottom of Bag.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) welcomed the arrival of the tiny "passenger". "Welcoming the youngest passenger ever! Celebrating the arrival of the First Baby at Terminal 3, Medanta Facility. Mother and child, both are doing well. #NewBorn #YoungestPassengeratDEL #DELCares," the Delhi airport operator tweeted.

Singh said the woman and her baby were taken to a nearby private hospital from the airport. Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport witnesses a massive footfall of passengers every day. It is one of the busiest airports in the world.