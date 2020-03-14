Delhi Police Arrest 5 More in Connection with Murder of IB Officer

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): The Delhi Police have arrested five more people in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau (IB) official Ankit Sharma during the violence in Delhi last month.They have been identified as Firoz, Javed, Gulfam, Shoyaib, and Anas.The post-mortem examination report of Sharma had revealed that he died due to injuries on his lungs and brain. The report further revealed that the officer was attacked with sharp weapons."The cause of death was shock due to hemorrhage due to injuries to the lungs and brain. Some injuries were produced by sharp-edged weapons. An injury was produced by heavy cutting weapons, while the rest of the injuries were by blunt force. All injuries were fresh before death," the report read.A Delhi Court on Friday sent Salman, an accused in the murder of Ankit, to four days police custody. On Thursday, the Delhi Police had apprehended him in connection with the murder of the IB staffer.At least, 53 people including Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed during the violence in the national capital. (ANI)

