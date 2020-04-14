Delhi Police DCP, 30 Other Personnel Advised to Go on Self-quarantine After ASI Tested Positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): A Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), along with 30 other personnel of the Delhi Police, have been advised to go on self-quarantine on Monday after a 56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of the department tested positive for COVID-19 on April 12. According to the Delhi Police, DCP South-West and 30 personnel were advised to go for self-quarantine after the ASI tested positive on Sunday, becoming the third person from the department to catch the infection.According to the Delhi Police, the ASI had last reported for duty on April 8. "56-year-old Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Delhi Police has tested positive for #COVID19 today. He last came on duty on 8th April. He is the third personnel of Delhi Police who has tested positive," a statement by the Delhi Police read.Earlier, a Delhi Police ASI and a Head Constable had tested positive for coronavirus.The count of COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 1,154 on Monday evening, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 24 deaths have been reported due to the infection in Delhi.The national capital is one of the worst-affected regions by the infection in the country as it comes second only to Maharashtra which has 1,985 cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)