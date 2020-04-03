Delhi Police Receives over 1,000 Calls Regarding Lockdown in 24 Hrs

New Delhi, Apr 3 (PTI) The Delhi Police received 1,011 calls on its 24x7 helpline number between 2 pm on Thursday and the same time on Friday, seeking assistance on issues being faced due to the lockdown, officials said.

Out of these, 199 calls were related to areas outside Delhi which were referred to the respective state police, they said.

Sixteen calls were regarding having no food or money which were forwarded to NGOs for direct relief at their addresses, the officials said.

Four calls were regarding medical issues and they were resolved through proper guidance to proceed in case of such emergencies, the police said, adding 599 calls were related to movement passes.

The city police received 10,352 calls on its helpline (011-23469526) regarding the lockdown till Wednesday, they said.

On Friday, police distributed 2,000 kg wheat flour, 2,000 kg rice and 1,000 kg pulses to 350 people in Munirka, Kishangarh and Sikandarpur areas, the officials said.

