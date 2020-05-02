Delhi Records 384 Fresh Cases of Coronavirus, Tally Now 4,122

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Delhi recorded 384 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the infection tally to 4,122, according to the government.

Three more deaths were reported in the national capital. With this, the number of fatalities due to COVID-19 stands at 64, the Delhi government said.

On April 13, Delhi had seen the highest spike in infections with 356 cases in a single day.

On Friday, the total number of cases stood at 3,738.

