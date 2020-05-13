Delhi Voter Becomes Victim of 'cyber Fraud', Poll Body Asks Police to Lodge FIR

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) A Delhi poll body on Wednesday asked people to guard themselves from being cheated by unscrupulous elements after a city voter become a victim of cyber fraud while trying to make a correction in his electoral card online.

Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer also asked the Delhi Police to lodge an FIR and take necessary action against the offender at the earliest, the poll body said in a statement.

The case of cyber fraud was reported on 1950 helpline of the CEO Office, authorities said.

A senior police official said a complaint has been received in this connection.

As per the complaint reported on the helpline, the voter paid Rs 500 by Phone Pay/UPI for making correction in his voter id card, the statement said.

The website using domain name www.voteridcard.org, which claims to make voter card for the general public at some expense, was found to be "not authorised", it said.

As per Election Commission Of India's website -- http://nvsp.in , no charge is required to be paid online by public while submitting online application, officials said.

"Public is, therefore, advised to visit ECI official website http://eci.gov.in" or CEO Delhi's website ceodelhi.gov.in or voter helpline number -1950 for authentic and official information and prevent themselves from being cheated by unscrupulous elements," it said.

Any information available or displayed other than on the ECI or CEO Delhi websites, must be verified from the official website, it added.

