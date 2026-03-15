New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): A man was arrested for allegedly molesting and criminally intimidating a woma, Delhi police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal informed that a team from the KNK Marg Police Station in Delhi's Rohini, led by Station House Officer (SHO) Inspector Pramod Anand and under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Prashant Vihar) Ramphool Meena, arrested the accused, who works as an Uber driver.

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The accused has been identified as Sachin Choudhary (34), resident of Badli village in Delhi. He is a 10th pass. He has been involved in a case of dowry death, the officials said.

On March 14, a woman (32) registered a complaint alleging molestation and criminal intimidation by an Uber driver. She stated that on March 12 at about 1:48 PM, she booked an Uber two-wheeler ride from her residence to the MP Block Market in Pitampura. She was sitting as a pillion rider on the bike.

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The officials said that when the bike reached near the Sector-13 Dividing Road, KNK Marg, the rider allegedly started misbehaving with her by touching her inappropriately. When she resisted, the accused threatened her not to raise any alarm. Thereafter, he dropped the victim near FU Block, Pitampura, Delhi.

As this happened, a case was registered.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shashank Jaiswal said, "In view of the sensitivity of the matter and in order to nab the accused person, a team led by Insp Pramod Anand, SHO/P.S. KNK Marg, comprising SI Saurabh Malik, W/SI Rinki and HC Sunil was constituted and investigation was taken up. During the investigation, the details of the alleged Uber bike were collected, and the accused, aged about 34 years, was traced."

"Thereafter, raids were conducted, and the accused was apprehended from his house. During sustained interrogation, he disclosed his involvement in the incident. Accordingly, he was arrested, and the said motorcycle was also taken into police possession. The accused has been sent to 14 days Judicial Custody by the court. Further investigation of the case is in progress," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)