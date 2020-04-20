Delhi's COVID-19 Count over 2000

New Delhi [India], April 20 (ANI): With 110 new COVID-19 cases and 2 deaths in the national capital on Sunday, Delhi's count of coronavirus positive cases crossed 2000 mark. "The total number of positive cases in Delhi now stood at 2003, including 1668 active cases," said Delhi government. On Sunday, 83 were confirmed recovered from the disease, it added. The death toll due to coronavirus has climbed to 45 with two more people succumbing to the infection on Sunday. The number of containment zones in the national capital increases to 79 on Sunday with the inclusion of the Tilak Vihar area of Tilak Nagar.Plot number 1294 in Theke Wali Gali opposite DC office, Kapashera, and EA Block in Inderpuri were also included in the 'containment zone' list by the Delhi government.The containment zones are areas where cases of COVID-19 are detected.The containment operation includes sealing off the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified. To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any COVID-19 case for 28 consecutive days. (ANI)

