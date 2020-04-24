Dilip Buildcon Completes Rs 914 Cr Highway Project in Maharashtra

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Highways builder Dilip Buildcon on Friday said it has completed a Rs 914 crore project in Maharashtra under the National Highways Development Project (NHDP).

The project was completed under the hybrid annuity mode (HAM), it said.

"The project 'Rehabilitation and up-gradation of NH-66 (Erstwhile NH-17) from Km 406/030 to Km 450/170 (Kalmath to Zarap Section) to four lanes'...in Maharashtra under NHDP–IV on HAM has been provisionally completed," the company said in a filing to the BSE.

The provisional completion certificate has been issued by the authority and it has declared the project fit for entry into operation.

The project's completion was scheduled for March 31, 2020. It will now be completed in November.

