DK Shivakumar Targets PM Modi over No Relief Package to Revive Sliding Economy

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): While welcoming the Centre's decision to extend the nationwide lockdown till May 3 in view of coronavirus spread in the country, Karnataka Congress President DK Shivakumar on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not announcing any economic package to tide over the resultant economic crisis."We were expecting that some economic package would be offered but that was not done. All major industries including manufacturing, service, agriculture and even the medical sectors were looking for some relief but the Prime Minister did not talk about it. No package, incentive or policy have been announced," Shivakumar told ANI.However, he added that he maintained that the lockdown extension was necessary to control the pandemic.India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rose to 10,363 including 8,988 active cases, 1,035 cured/discharged and 339 deaths, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said earlier on Tuesday.The 21-day nationwide lockdown in India, which was imposed till April 14, has been extended till May 3 with strict restrictions in place till April 20. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that a decision on easing restrictions will be taken after a week, only at places which do not have COVID-19 hotspots. (ANI)

