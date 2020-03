Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 1 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin on Sunday announced the names of three candidates' for Rajya Sabha elections for Tamil Nadu. The three names announced by DMK President are Trichy Siva, Andhiyur Selvaraj and NR Elango.The Rajya Sabha elections are scheduled to be held on March 26, 2020. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)