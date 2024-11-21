Doda, November 21: One person died while eight others were injured after a car met with an accident in the Assar block area of Jammu and Kashmir's Doda. As per the officials, the accident happened on the evening of Wednesday. Eight injured were admitted to the Government Medical College, Doda.

Medical Superintendent, GMC Doda, Tanveer told ANI, "A car met an accident in Assar block. There were nine people in the car, one of them - Devendra, lost his life. The other eight people who were injured were admitted to GMC Doda. Two patients, Kamaljeet and Sanjeev Kumar, who have been admitted here - they have sustained head injuries. The rest of the patients have minor injuries. We have not referred any patients yet." Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Several Injured As 2 Passenger Buses Collide Head-On in Reasi (Watch Video).

BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar visited the hospital and met injured people. He said, "Two of the injured are serious and the condition of the other injured are stable... Doctors are doing their best. I pray for the departed soul... We will try to identify such sensitive locations and if needed we will build crash barriers." Earlier, a fire broke out in the Abi Gurpora area of Rainawari on Tuesday, causing extensive damage to structures. Jammu and Kashmir: 2 Teenage Boys Driving SUV Die in Road Accident; Sparks Calls to Curb Underage Driving.

Doda Road Accident

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir | A car met an accident late in the evening yesterday, leaving one man dead and 8 others injured who were admitted to GMC Doda. BJP MLA from Doda West, Shakti Raj Parihar met the injured in the hospital. (20/11) pic.twitter.com/mgt3dPEs60 — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2024

Visuals from the spot showed distressed people sitting amid the remains of their houses. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire. In a post on X on Wednesday, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (JKNC) said, "Honourable Chief Minister Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah has expressed deep sorrow over the massive fire incident in Abi Gurpora Rainawari, which has damaged many houses and displaced several families. As soon as he was informed, MLA Tanvir Sadiq rushed to the spot to assess the situation and ensured that the administration provided all possible assistance."

