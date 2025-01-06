Panaji, January 6: A 45-year-old Russian national was attacked by stray dogs and a woman was bitten by a stingray on the beaches of South Goa over the weekend, an official said on Monday. A spokesperson of Drishti Marine, which provides lifesaving services in the coastal state, said three strays chased the Russian man, and one of them bit him at Mobor beach. "The injured person was immediately administered first aid and was advised to take further medical treatment," he said. In another incident, a 23-year-old woman from Taleigao was bitten by a stingray off Velsao beach. Dog Attack in Mumbai: Minor Boy on Way To Garden With His Friends in Ghatkopar Attacked by German Shepherd As Canine Bites Him on Wrist and Waist, Case Registered.

"She was given first aid and then taken to the nearest health centre for further treatment," he said. Apart from these incidents, four persons were rescued from drowning at beaches and Dudhsagar waterfalls in the last two days. The spokesman said, "A 38-year-old man jumped into the water at Dudhsagar Falls without a lifejacket to reach his daughter, who was crying for help, and he started drowning. A lifeguard brought him out to safety." Dog Atack in Thane: Pack of Stray Dogs Attack Woman, Tear Her Clothes by Dragging Her for 100 Metres at Regency Sarvam Housing Complex in Titwala; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Similarly, a 39-year-old Russian national was rescued at Baga beach, and a 40-year-old woman caught in a rip current was brought out safely at Mandrem beach.

