Domestic Air Passenger Traffic Rose by 2.5 Pc in Jan: IATA

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) While the domestic air passenger traffic in China fell down by 6.8 per cent during January due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, Indian domestic passenger traffic rose by 2.5 per cent in the same time period, global airlines body IATA said on Wednesday.

"RPK (revenue passenger kilometres) growth in the India domestic market was broadly unchanged in January compared to December, at 2.5 per cent year-on-year," said a statement issued by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The IATA, which represents around 290 airlines comprising 82 per cent of the global air traffic, measures passenger growth in RPK, which is calculated by multiplying the number of passengers to the distance travelled by them.

In December last year, RPK growth in Indian domestic air passenger market was 2.8 per cent, the IATA stated.

This monthly growth figure is calculated by comparing the current month figure to that of the monthly figure of the previous year's corresponding month.

