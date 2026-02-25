VMPL

New Delhi [India], February 25: The convocation ceremony of one of the top university in Gujarat C U Shah University, was held recently on 17th February 2026. All the students received degrees, gold, silver medals, and doctorates.

C U Shah University, ranked among the top private universities in Gujarat, held a grand convocation ceremony in Wadhwan, Surendranagar. The C U Shah Uni in Gujarat marked a proud and memorable milestone with the successful event of its grand convocation ceremony in Surendranagar district. The prestigious academic event celebrated the achievements of hundreds of graduating students in the presence of distinguished dignitaries, trustees, educators, parents, and well-wishers.

The grand convocation ceremony was organised under the esteemed guidance of Gurudev Rakeshji, of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission, Dharampur, Chief Guest of Convocation, who led the function and inspired students with his motivational speech. The event was further honoured by the presence of Shri Nemiji, of Shrimad Rajchandra Mission and Smt. Varshaben Doshi, former MLA of the Wadhwan constituency, were the guest of honor. Several prominent members of the university's leadership were present, including Patron In Chief and President of Wardhman Bharti Trust Mrs Minalben R Shah, Secretary of Wardhman Bharti Trust and C U Shah University President, Dr J. G. Sanghvi, Vice President of Wardhan Bharti Trust, Rameshbhai Vora, Secretary of Wardhman Bharti Trust, Kiranbhai Mehta, Treasurer of Wardhman Bharti Trust Hemantbhai Shah , Trustee of Wardhman Bharti Trust, Rohitbhai Shah, and Provost Dr H.J.Jani. Their collective presence symbolised the strong administrative and academic foundation upon which the university stands. The ceremony began with the University Song, setting a dignified tone, followed by a formal welcome for guests and participants.

One of the ceremony's highlights was the conferring of degrees on many graduating students across various disciplines. For academic excellence, top students were awarded Gold Medals and Silver Medals for their outstanding performance. Additionally, scholars were conferred Doctorate (PhD) degrees, marking a significant academic accomplishment and contribution to research and higher education. The convocation speech was delivered by Pujya Rakeshji, who emphasised the importance of continuous learning, integrity, and social responsibility in professional life. Master of ceremony of this convocation- Dr. Akruti Patel.

C U Shah University holds the top spot in Gujarat for degree courses such as Engineering, Pharmacy, PhD, MCA, Science, Nursing, LAW, Arts, and Commerce, among others.

Gurudev Rakeshji encouraged graduates to move forward with confidence and purpose. He urged them to use their education not merely as a qualification but also as a tool to contribute meaningfully to society. His words resonated deeply with the students, reinforcing values of service, perseverance, and ethical leadership. The ceremony witnessed enthusiastic participation from students and their families, making it a heartfelt celebration of achievement and aspiration.

The seamless execution of the event was made possible under the leadership of Nimit Shah and the dedicated efforts of the entire university staff. Their coordination ensured the ceremony was conducted with dignity and grandeur. The convocation of C. U Shah University once again reaffirmed its mission to nurture talent, uphold academic excellence, and prepare students to face the challenges of an evolving world with confidence and competence.

The institution has maintained a fabulous track record over the years, and several companies visited the campus for placement this academic year. Over 80% of the students have received good salary offers. Story covered by Jigar Saraswat.

