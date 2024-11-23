Washington, November 23: President-elect Donald Trump announced Friday that he'll nominate former George Soros money manager Scott Bessent, an advocate for deficit reduction, to serve as his next treasury secretary. Bessent, 62, is the founder of hedge fund Key Square Capital Management, after having worked on-and-off for Soros Fund Management since 1991. If confirmed by the Senate, he would be the nation's first openly gay treasury secretary. Hush Money Case: Judge Postpones US President-Elect Donald Trump's Sentencing Indefinitely.

He told Bloomberg in August that he decided to join Trump's campaign in part to attack the mounting US national debt. That would include slashing government programs and other spending. “This election cycle is the last chance for the US to grow our way out of this mountain of debt without becoming a sort of European-style socialist democracy,” he said then.

