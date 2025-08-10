Washington, August 10: US President Donald Trump gave his "full endorsement" to Senator Lindsey Graham for his 2026 re-election bid in South Carolina, surprising the Republican lawmaker with a personal phone call during a public gathering on Saturday. Graham, who is seeking a fifth term in the United States Senate after first being elected in 2002, was addressing supporters when Trump called and praised his long-time ally.

"Lindsey, thank you so much, you've been my friend. I know you are in a big race, and I don't think it's going to be a contest, but I have a feeling you're going to do very well. You have for a long time. Lindsey Graham, just so you know, full endorsement. Trump's full endorsement. He's a great guy. Every time I needed him, he was there for me," Trump said over phone.

Reacting to the endorsement on social media platform X, Graham posted,"Thank you for your surprise call, Mr. President! With your support, I'll keep delivering the America First agenda to the great people of South Carolina. I'm glad to have been part of the most awesome six months in modern history led by President @realDonaldTrump." The 2026 United States Senate election in South Carolina is scheduled for November 3, 2026. Graham, a four-term incumbent, last won re-election in 2020 and remains a prominent Republican voice in the Senate.

The endorsement also comes shortly after Graham engaged in foreign policy discussions involving India. On Saturday, India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, said he had spoken to Graham about New Delhi's perspective on energy security and the growing energy trade between India and the US. "Spoke to Senator @LindseyGrahamSC and shared with him the Indian perspective on our energy security, including increasing energy trade with the United States," Kwatra said in a post on X.

Earlier this week, Graham had urged India to use its influence with Russia to help end the war in Ukraine, calling it one of the most significant steps to boost India-US ties. "As I have been telling my friends in India, one of the most consequential things they could do to improve India-U.S. relations is to help President Trump end this bloodbath in Ukraine," Graham posted on X last week.

