Washington, June 5: President Donald Trump said Thursday he's “disappointed” with Elon Musk after his former backer and advisor lambasted the president's signature bill.

Trump suggested the world's richest man misses being in the White House and has “Trump derangement syndrome.” Elon Musk Posts ‘Without Me, Trump Would Have Lost the Election’ on X Amid ’Big, Beautiful Bill’ Feud With US President Donald Trump, Later Deletes It.

VIDEO | Washington: Expressing disappointment over Elon Musk's criticism of his tax policy bill, US President Donald Trump (@POTUS) says, "Elon endorsed me very strongly. He actually went up and campaigned for me. I would have won Pennsylvania easily anyway… I’m very… pic.twitter.com/kfRToARql2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 5, 2025

The Republican president reflected on his breakup with Musk in front of reporters in the Oval Office as Musk continued a storm of social media posts attacking Trump's “Big Beautiful Bill” and warning it will increase the federal deficit.