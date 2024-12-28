New Delhi, December 28: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Saturday was cremated with full state honours at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi's Kashmere Gate in the presence of his family, friends, colleagues and government dignitaries. President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh paid their last respects to the former PM by placing a wreath near his mortal remains earlier today.

The rituals for the cremation ceremony were performed for the former Prime Minister. The last rites were carried out at the VIP Ghat as per the Sikh rituals. Dr Singh's mortal remains were placed on a pyre of sandalwood sticks. Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge along with Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi were also present for the cremation ceremony after they paid tribute to the former Prime Minister. Dr Manmohan Singh Funeral: Former PM Cremated With Full State Honours at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi (Watch Video).

The mortal remains of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh were brought to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi from his residence on early Saturday morning for party workers to pay their respects. Several people also gathered outside the residence of the former Prime Minister in Delhi to pay their tributes. While paying tribute to the late Dr Singh, Congress leader Madhusudan Mistry said that he made lifelong laws that benefited crores of people. "His demise is a loss for everyone," he added.

Congress leader Mumtaz Patel said "Today, India has lost a great man. He was not just a good leader but also a very good human being. People called him a weak Prime Minister but it was wrong. He always worked for the country, he was a strong and kind person." Congress MP Manish Tewari said, "Today is a very poignant moment. A very fine person, a renowned economist, a world statesperson is not with us today...It is a sad day not only for India but for the world...He lived a very noble and simple life...May his soul rest in peace..."

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday praised Dr Manmohan Singh for bringing many "revolutions" during his tenure as the Prime Minister of India. He reiterated the words spoken by the former PM, saying that the media and opposition will have to remember him. Earlier after the Cabinet meeting on Friday, Home Minister Amit Shah communicated to Congress President Kharge and the family of late Manmohan Singh that the Government will allocate space for the memorial. In the meanwhile, cremation and other formalities can happen because a trust has to be formed and space has to be allocated to it. Dr Manmohan Singh Funeral: Mortal Remains of Ex-PM Taken to Congress Headquarters, Party Leaders Gather To Bid Adieu to Its Gentle Statesman (Watch Video).

Dr Manmohan Singh Funeral

Dr Singh's political career spanned several decades, with notable positions including Finance Minister from 1991 to 1996, during which he spearheaded economic reforms that transformed India's economy. He served as the 13th Prime Minister of India from 2004 to 2014, succeeding Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His tenure is particularly remembered for his steady leadership during economic crises and his contributions to modernising India's economy.

After his second term, Dr Singh retired from public life, having led India through a period of unprecedented growth and international recognition. He was succeeded by Narendra Modi in 2014 after the Congress-led UPA lost the general elections.

