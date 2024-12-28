The nation bid a solemn farewell to former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh. He was cremated on December 28 with full state honours. The event took place at Nigam Bodh Ghat, attended by dignitaries, family members, and citizens who gathered to pay their last respects to one of India’s most revered leaders. The cremation concluded with a 21-gun salute, a fitting tribute to a leader who served India. Dr. Manmohan Singh, who served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. Dr Manmohan Singh Funeral: Mortal Remains of Ex-PM Taken to Congress Headquarters, Party Leaders Gather To Bid Adieu to Its Gentle Statesman (Watch Video).

#WATCH | Former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh laid to rest with full state honours after leaders and family paid last respects at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/Kk9RMgOMz1 — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

#WATCH | Former Prime Minister #DrManmohanSingh laid to rest with full state honours after leaders and family paid last respects at Nigam Bodh Ghat in Delhi. Former PM Dr Manmohan Singh died on 26th December at AIIMS Delhi. (Source: DD News) pic.twitter.com/MvAJsZefrt — ANI (@ANI) December 28, 2024

