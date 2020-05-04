DRDO Develops Ultraviolet Disinfection Tower

New Delhi [India], May 4 (ANI): The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has developed an ultraviolet (UV) disinfection tower for rapid and chemical-free disinfection of high infection-prone areas.'UV blaster' is a UV based area sanitiser designed and developed by Laser Science and Technology Centre (LASTEC), a Delhi-based premier laboratory of DRDO with the help of New Age Instruments and Materials Private Limited, Gurugram."The UV blaster is useful for high tech surfaces like electronic equipment, computers and other gadgets in laboratories and offices that are not suitable for disinfection with chemical methods. The product is also effective for areas with a large flow of people such as airports, shopping malls, metros, hotels, factories, offices, etc," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement on Monday.The UV based area sanitiser may be used by remote operation through laptop or mobile phone using wifi link.The statement says that the equipment has six lamps each with 43 watts of UV-C power at 254 nm wavelength for 360-degree illumination.For a room of about 12 x 12 feet dimension, the disinfection time is about 10 minutes and 30 minutes for 400 square feet area by positioning the equipment at different places within the room.This sanitiser switches off on the accidental opening of the room or human intervention. One more salient safety feature of the product is the key to arm operation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)