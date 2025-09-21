New Delhi, September 22: Deok Noh has come on board to direct the Korean remake of hit Indian thriller 'Drishyam'. Speaking to Variety at the Busan's Asian Contents & Film Market., Choi Jae-won, president of Korea's Anthology Studios shared the update. Panorama Studios is backed by producer Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, while Anthology Studios is founded by former Warner Bros. local Korean production head, Choi Jae-won (aka Jay Choi), "Parasite" actor Song Kang-ho and acclaimed director Kim Jee-woon. ‘Drishyam 3’: After Dadasaheb Phalke Award Announcement, Mohanlal Kickstarts Filming Next Chapter of Iconic Thriller Franchise (View Post).

South Korean filmmaker Deok Noh broke through with the 2013 romantic comedy "Very Ordinary Couple," which won the Asian New Talent Award at the Shanghai International Film Festival. She pivoted to a darker register with the 2015 newsroom thriller "The Exclusive: Beat the Devil's Tattoo," before moving into episodic storytelling with the sci-fi anthology "SF8" in 2020 and the Netflix mystery series "Glitch" in 2022, as per Variety. ‘Drishyam 3’ Confirmed for October 2025: Mohanlal Announces Much-Awaited Sequel to Popular Malayalam Crime Thriller (Watch Video).

Written and directed by Jeetu Joseph, the Malayalam-language "Drishyam" (2013) was headlined by superstar Mohanlal. The film's massive success led to hit remakes in multiple languages: in Kannada as Drishya (2014), starring Ravichandran; in Telugu as Drushyam (2014), starring Venkatesh; in Tamil as Papanasam (2015), starring Kamal Haasan; in Hindi as Drishyam (2015), starring Ajay Devgn; and in Sinhala as Dharmayuddhaya (2017), starring Jackson Anthony.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)