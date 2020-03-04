Earthquake Hits Nepal's Dolakha District

World. (File Image)

Kathmandu, Mar 4 (PTI) An earthquake measuring 4.3 in the Richter scale hit Nepal's Dolakha district on Wednesday, officials said.

The epicentre of the tremor, recorded at 7.17 pm, was located at Sigati area of Dolakha, 100 km east of Kathmandu, the National Seismological Centre said.

The tremor was also felt in and around Kathmandu. There was no damage of property or loss of human life.

