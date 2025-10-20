Nalbari, October 20: An earthquake of magnitude 3.2 struck Nalbari, Assam, on Monday at 05:54 in the morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). The earthquake struck at a depth of 13 km. In a post on X, the NCS said, "EQ of M: 3.2, On: 20/10/2025 05:54:05 IST, Lat: 26.48 N, Long: 91.37 E, Depth: 13 Km, Location: Nalbari, Assam." Earthquake in Assam: Quake of Magnitude 2.7 Shakes Cachar.

Earlier, an earthquake of magnitude 2.7 on the Richter scale struck Assam on Saturday morning, according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS). According to NCS, the tremor occurred at 3:29:57 IST with its epicentre located at latitude 24.84 degrees North and longitude 93.20 East. The earthquake hit the Cachar district at a depth of 10 km.

