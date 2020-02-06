Ellyse Perry Unveils Mural Ahead of Women's T20 World Cup

Dubai [UAE], Feb 6 (ANI): Ahead of the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry on Thursday unveiled a mural, celebrating two of the most famous Perry's (Ellyse and pop singer Katy Perry).Ellyse Perry put the finishing touches to the mural, which was painted in Melbourne's iconic Hosier Lane by local artist Tayla Broekman as part of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Trophy Tour.Alongside Ellyse and Katy, the artwork also depicts the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 trophy that the world's ten best teams will be competing for.Both Ellyse and Katy Perry will play their role in the biggest women's sporting event to be held in Australia which gets underway on 21 February and concludes with the final at the MCG on Sunday 8 March - International Women's Day.Ellyse Perry, who has been crowned as the ICC Cricketer of the Year 2019, is a vital cog in the Australian squad. They are the defending champions of the Women's T20 World Cup and they will lock horns with India in their opening match of the upcoming tournament.Katy Perry will be performing on the finals day on March 8 and she will perform two songs to get the final underway followed by a one-hour* post-match concert, with her full band, immediately following the match.The final will present an opportunity to set a new record for attendance at a women's sporting fixture on the day when equality and women's achievements are celebrated globally. The current record crowd of 90,185 was set at the 1999 FIFA Women's World Cup final in Pasadena, California. (ANI)

