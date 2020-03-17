Elton John Postpones Farewell Tour Shows Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Grammy 2020 Most Searched Nominees (Photo Credits: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Citing that the health of his fans is of utmost importance for him, singer-songwriter Elton John on Monday postponed the upcoming shows from the Elton Farewell Tour.The singer took to Twitter to make a formal announcement in the regard.John shared a video of himself explaining the entire scenario under which he is postponing his shows and tweeted, "The health of my fans is of the upmost importantance to me, so I have made the decision to reschedule my upcoming #EltonFarewellTour shows between March 26th - May 2nd.""As all of you know there has been this awful pandemic called coronavirus which is extremely worrying and extremely dangerous if we don't take precautions. So, because of that, I am having to reschedule all my shows between March 26 and May 2 of this year," John said in the video.He further asked his fans to hang on with the show tickets as they will happen in the future."I had to take expert advice on this and cancel these shows because your health is much more important than coming to a concert for the time being," said the two-time Oscar award winner.The '(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again' singer further urged his fans to stay indoors in the hard times of the pandemic."I would encourage you to stay home, spend time with your loved ones, take precautions because I want all of you to be as safe as possible. I will see you in the future, don't know when but I will definitely see you," said John"I am dying to resume the tour, I am dying to see all of you at the venue when it is safe, and when we gonna all enjoy ourselves together in the best possible circumstances," the 72-year-old singer added.Globally, the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has infected more than 167,500 people and killed 6600 others. (ANI)

