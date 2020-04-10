Enough Stock of Essential Goods for Lockdown Period, Say Retailers

New Delhi, Apr 10 (PTI) The Retailers Association of India (RAI) on Friday assured that there is enough stock of grains, pulses and other daily essentials for the lockdown period and beyond.

Asking citizens not to resort to panic buying, the retailers body said the entire government machinery at the central, state and local levels has been working relentlessly along with the RAI and other stakeholders to ensure a smooth supply of essentials.

"There is enough stock of grains, pulses and other daily essentials for the lockdown period and beyond. There is no need for citizens to believe otherwise and engage in panic buying," the RAI said in a statement.

The RAI further said it, along with its members, is working closely with various state governments and with the Centre to resolve supply concerns with regards to essentials as they arise at the earliest.

"All stakeholders are working at war footing with the sole intent of ensuring citizens are safe and comfortable and do not face any hardships for accessing daily essentials," RAI said.

