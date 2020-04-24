Ensure That Target of Doubling Farmers' Income is Achieved by 2022: Assam CM to Officials

Guwahati, Apr 23 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Thursday asked the district and sub-divisional authorities to ensure that the target of doubling farmers' income is achieved by 2022.

The chief minister visited Charaideo district and Sadiya sub-divisional headquarters and reviewed their preparedness to deal with the situation arising out of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Sonowal directed the deputy commisioner in Charaideo to hold regular meetings with agriculture and other related departments so that the "state can be on its path to achieve the goal of doubling farmers' income by 2022".

During the ongoing lockdown, agricultural activities have been allowed but the social distancing norms and the heath safety procedure must be followed to tackle the coronavirus crisis, he said.

Sonowal pointed out Charaideo district shares border with Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh, and asked the officials to take appropriate steps to halt all movements along the inter-state boundaries.

He also directed the deputy commissioner to ensure that all the families living along the border get access to the government's welfare schemes.

The chief minister also visited a quarantine centre at Sonari Civil Hospital and took stock of the preparedness of the health and family welfare department to combat the pandemic.

Sonowal also directed the Sadiya sub-divisional officer (Civil) to strengthen the framework for marketing of agricultural produce. He also asked the SDO(C) to ensure that no resident in Sadiya is deprived of emergency and essential services during the lockdown period.

The rural economy should be revitalised to compensate the sluggish growth rate of the urban economy in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, he said.

While speaking to reporters, he said the state government has taken all possible measures to reach out to the people during the ongoing lockdown by making all emergency and essential services available to them.

He also said that during lockdown period, the state government has reached out to 58 lakh families and gave them rice along with financial aid.

