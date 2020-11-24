Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): As the 2006 action-thriller 'Dhoom 2' clocked 14 years in the Indian cinema, music composer Pritam Chakraborty recalled the memories of how he created the superhit title track 'Dhoom Machale'.

Pritam shared that it was Aditya Chopra from whom the idea of naming the film and title track came from. "Dhoom Machale was one of the songs which were banked for Dhoom. We were all sitting and brainstorming about the title of the film in a meeting. Adi came up with putting Dhoom Machale, Dhoom Machale, Dhoom in the melody of what we had. Everyone immediately locked onto it and said this is the title of the film and the title song!" said Pritam.

'Dhoom: 2' songs, especially the title track became a rage of the nation. On which, according to the music composer, he was doubtful. "We never thought that Dhoom will become so big. I remember the day Dhoom was releasing. I was going to Shirdi and on the way, I heard in 2 places - one was a car back horn with the Dhoom Machale tune and the other was somebody in Shirdi was singing it. Then I knew gaana toh popular hogaya (Song became popular). Dhoom was a great gig!" said Chakraborty.

The 49-year-old singer shared the saga of creating the chartbuster on the 14th anniversary of YRF's 'Dhoom: 2' and told that for a new version of Dhoom Machale, they wanted to make music out of trash materials to give it a super cool vibe.

"I remember while making the scratch of Dhoom Machale, I went to four bungalows (Mumbai suburb) and visited all the shops around Andheri and bought biscuit tins, different kinds of vessels which make sound, made a huge stock of cans, big flour cans and we created the track out of that sound," said Chakraborty.

The 'Barfi' movie music composer also revealed how the trash cans were used to make the mega hit album of the movie. "The Dhoom theme was made out of car honks and the entire percussion was made out of trash cans! It was crazy, fun and again Adi wanted to keep it in English. Suggestion to make Vishal sing came from Adi only, then we had the girl version for the end title."

On being asked about his favourite song from the movie, Chakraborty said, "It will be Crazy Kiya Re, I really enjoyed the process of Crazy Kiya Re." (ANI)

