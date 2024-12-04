Kolkata, Dec 4 (PTI) The 30th edition of the Kolkata International Film Festival (KIFF) was inaugurated on Wednesday, with France as the theme country, showcasing several films that highlight the European nation's rich cultural and cinematic heritage.

The grand event will continue till December 11, featuring an exciting mix of films from across the globe, celebrating cinematic brilliance.

The opening ceremony was a star-studded affair, with several prominent personalities from the world of cinema and politics in attendance.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, along with other dignitaries, inaugurated the event, marking the beginning of the festival that has become a significant cultural event for the metropolis.

“I welcome everyone to this film festival. I would request the organisers that apart from international films, our very own Bengali films should also be showcased and given more prominence,” she said.

Also present at the ceremony were several luminaries from the Indian film industry, including eminent director Goutam Ghosh, who is also the chairman of the festival.

“This year's festival brings together iconic classics and contemporary masterpieces that reflect the diversity and power of storytelling,” Ghosh said.

The festival opened with the screening of ‘Galpo Holeo Shotti' (Truth Seems Like Fiction), the 1966 classic by Tapan Sinha, at the Dhanadhanya auditorium.

This year's edition promises to be a visual feast for film enthusiasts, with 2,459 movies nominated in various categories.

Out of these, 42 feature films, 30 short films and 25 documentaries have made it to the competition section.

The non-competition section this year features 103 films, offering a chance for the audience to explore a wide range of genres and cinematic styles.

With France as the focus country, the festival offers a unique opportunity to witness the best of French cinema, with films that span various themes, cultures and artistic expressions.

While the festival boasts of a diverse selection of films, it is also notable for its absence of Bangladeshi movies in this edition.

For the first time in recent years, there are no entries from the neighbouring country, as confirmed by KIFF chairman Goutam Ghosh.

“It is unfortunate that we will miss Bangladeshi films at this year's festival, but it continues to be an inclusive platform for cinema from all over the world,” Ghosh had earlier told PTI.

The festival will take place across several iconic venues in Kolkata, including Nandan, Rabindra Sadan and the Science City auditorium.

This year's event will also feature discussions, workshops and master classes with filmmakers and actors, allowing attendees to engage with the cinematic world on a deeper level.

