Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor shared pearls of wisdom as he turned 45 on February 25.

Taking to Instagram, the 'Haider' star wrote, "Trust in the process. Let it shape you. Be wild be free be bold. Be open, be beautifully yourself. Stay rooted, but never be afraid to fly my friends. You are what you are looking for. It's a journey back home, so enjoy it. No passing moment ever comes back. Be in it. Juice and then move on with gratitude. Knowing it made you more that who you were."

"The boundlessness of nature always reminds you of how small the problems are and how unimaginable are the possibilities that lie ahead. Every year, one becomes wiser and realises how unwise one still is. Student for life. On to the next set of lessons," he added.

Shahid also shared a few pictures of himself swimming in the sea.

On the work front for Shahid Kapoor, the actor's film 'O'Romeo recently came out in theatres. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, 'O Romeo' stars Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri in lead roles.

The film marks the fourth collaboration between Shahid and Vishal Bhardwaj after Kaminey, Haider and Rangoon.

The film, released during Valentine's Week, also features Disha Patani, Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Aruna Irani, Hussain Dalal, Resh Lamba, and Rahul Deshpande in pivotal roles.

'O Romeo' is produced under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Shahid also has 'Cocktail 2' in the pipeline, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Rashmika Mandanna. (ANI)

