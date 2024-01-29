Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], January 29 (ANI): Actor Vicky Kaushal won the Best Supporting Actor (Male) award for his performance in the film 'Dunki' at the 69th Filmfare Awards.

Filmmaker Karan Johar received the award on behalf of Vicky as he didn't attend the event.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani 'Dunki' starred Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in the lead roles and received mixed reviews from the fans.

However, Vicky garnered a lot of praise from the audience for his short appearance in the film.

'Dunki' is a heartwarming tale of four friends and their quest to reach foreign shores. It charts the arduous yet life-changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true. Drawn from real-life experiences, 'Dunki' is a saga of love and friendship that brings together these wildly disparate stories and provides hilarious and heartbreaking answers.

Earlier during 'Dunki' promotions, SRK also praised Vicky and said, "Vicky Kaushal is a great friend. I feel he is one of the finest actors I have worked with. And jab aap Dunki mein Vicky Kaushal ko dekheinge toh aapko bohat pyaar aaega unpar. He has done well and I got a lot to learn from him."

Meanwhile, Vicky will be next seen in director Laxman Utekar's next period drama film 'Chhaava', in Karan Johar's next untitled production venture opposite Tripti Dimri and in director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. (ANI)

