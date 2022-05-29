Ruben Ostlund takes away second Palme d'Or with 'Triangle of Sadness'. (Twitter: Festival de Cannes)

Cannes [France], May 29 (ANI): The 75th Cannes Film Festival on Saturday gave away the Palme d'Or for best film to Swedish filmmaker Ruben Ostlund's "Triangle of Sadness", a broad, raucous satire on modern-day capitalism.

This will be Ostlund's second Palme win after "The Square" in 2017.

The film revolves around models, millionaires and their various trophy partners -- and abandons them in deep water, forcing the survivors to reconstruct a desert-island society where money holds no power.

Korean star Song Kang-ho won the best actor award for his performance in "Broker" by Kore-Eda Hirokazu, just two years after Parasite, in which Song also starred.

Song thanked all those "who love Korean cinema."

"Broker" is about a woman dropping off an unwanted child in a "baby box" for adoption.

Meanwhile, Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won the best actress award for her performance in Ali Abbasi's "Holy Spider" as an Iranian journalist in pursuit of a serial killer murdering prostitutes in the holy city of Mashhad.

"I have came a long way to be on this stage tonight. It was not an easy story," said Ebrahimi.

Indian filmmaker Shaunak Sen's documentary All That Breathes, has won the top documentary award, the Golden Eye Documentary Prize, at the Cannes Film Festival. (ANI)

