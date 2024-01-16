Comedian Trevor Noah's Comedy Central's Daily Show won an Emmy award for Outstanding Talk Series for the first time in this category. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Television Academy shared the news and captioned it, "It's a golden evening for @TheDailyShowwith @TrevorNoah(@ComedyCentral) which snags the #Emmy for Outstanding Talk Series! This is the show's first win in this category! #Emmys #75thEmmys." Trevor Noah capped his final season as host of Comedy Central's The Daily Show With Trevor Noah. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Christina Applegate, Who's Battling Multiple Sclerosis, Receives Standing Ovation While Presenting an Emmy (Watch Video).

The comedian, who had hosted the show since 2015, stepped away from the anchor chair at the end of 2022, citing a desire to travel and tour more. The Daily Show premiered in 1996 with Craig Kilborn as host. Jon Stewart took over from 1999 to 2015, when he handed the reigns to Noah. In 2022, while bidding adieu to The Daily Show, he recalled how the show has been loved across different countries including India. 75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Quinta Brunson Wins ‘Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series’ for Abbott Elementary (Watch Video).

Trevor Noah Wins Outstanding Talk Series Award for Daily Show

View Trevor Noah's Post:

What a weekend! Congratulations to everyone who was recognized for their art at the Creative Arts Emmys and Golden Globe Awards! A beautiful start to 2024! Photos: Charley Gallay, Amy Sussman & Todd Williamson for @netflix , @CBS , & @GettyImages pic.twitter.com/PGn7zuQYDm — Trevor Noah (@Trevornoah) January 8, 2024

"What a journey it's been... The show has grown around the world. I recently went to India for the first time and people there supported everything that we have done on the show. I found myself filled with gratitude for the journey. It's been absolutely amazing. It's something that I never expected," he had said.

The Emmy award ceremony is currently being held at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. The 75th Primetime Emmy Awards were originally scheduled for September 2023 but were pushed back due to the Hollywood strikes.