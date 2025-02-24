Guwahati (Assam) [India], February 24 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi witnessed a spectacular performance featuring 8,000 Jhumoir artists from across Assam, performing at Guwahati's Sarusajai Stadium during the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event.

The Assam government is celebrating the state's tea industry, which has turned 200 years old. The industry provides livelihoods to millions and is renowned globally for its richly coloured and aromatic tea.

Jhumoir is an integral part of Assam's tea garden workers and Adivasi community, and its origins date back to the early 19th century when tea plantations were established in the region.

The dance form was a way for workers to express joy and camaraderie after a long day of laborious work in the tea gardens. Today, Jhumoir is synonymous with the identity of Assam's vibrant tea community.

The performers included 5,399 female dancers, 2,175 male dancers, and 2,074 musicians, all of whom came together to showcase the traditional Jhumoir dance of Assam.

The most striking aspect of the performance was the colourful costumes and rhythmic movements. This energetic dance is performed by both men and women who are dressed in traditional ornaments like sitapati, hasuli, jhumka, chandhar and payeri. Its catchy accompanying music comes from dhol, madal, dhamsa and bamboo flute.

The dance performance showed the distinct tradition and identity of the community. Another highlight of the event was the magnificent Tlight and music show during the event.

PM Modi was seen beating a traditional drum at the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. Taking to X, PM Modi shared glimpses of the event and wrote, "Every moment of Jhumoir Binandini was pure magic! This was an experience that touched the soul. As we celebrate 200 years of Assam Tea, this programme beautifully merges history, culture and emotion. The culture of the tea tribes, their spirit and their deep connection to the land--it all came alive today. I compliment all the artists who took part in this programme. I bow to the culture and traditions of Assam!"

Addressing the gathering, PM Modi said there was a reverberating atmosphere filled with energy, enthusiasm and excitement at the event. He noted the impressive preparations by all the artists of the Jhumoir, which reflected the fragrance and beauty of the tea gardens. He mentioned that just as the people have a special bond with the Jhumar and tea garden culture, he, too, shares a similar connection. He added that such a large number of artists performing the Jhumar dance today will set a record, as per the press release shared by the Prime Minister's Office.

Recalling his visit to Assam in 2023, when a record was made involving 11,000 artists performing the Bihu Dance, the Prime Minister said that it was an unforgettable memory for him and added that he was anticipating a similar enthralling performance. He congratulated the Government of Assam and its Chief Minister for organizing a resplendent cultural performance. He noted that today is a proud day for Assam, with the tea community and the tribal people participating in the celebrations. He conveyed his best wishes to everyone on this special day, as per the press release.

Noting that such grand events were not only a testament to Assam's pride but also showcased India's great diversity, the Prime Minister noted that there was a time when Assam and the Northeast were neglected in terms of development and culture. He highlighted that now, he himself has become the brand ambassador of Northeastern culture.

He mentioned that he is the first Prime Minister to stay in Kaziranga, Assam, and promote its biodiversity to the world. He also noted that a few months ago, the Assamese language was granted the status of a classical language, a recognition the people of Assam had been waiting for decades. Additionally, Charaideo Moidam has been included in the UNESCO World Heritage list, a significant achievement attributed to their Government's efforts, he added, according to the Prime Minister's Office press release.

PM Modi is on a two-day visit to the state and will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0 tomorrow.

The Assam CM welcomed PM Modi at the airport as he landed in Guwahati.

"It is a privilege and honour to welcome the world's most popular leader, PM Narendra Modi to Assam. Prime Minister's vision drives us in our pursuit to build a Viksit Assam," CM Sarma said in a post on X.

People warmly welcomed PM Modi as he made his way to the 'Jhumoir Binandini' programme venue.Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presented gifts from the state to PM Modi at the event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people as he arrived on the stage at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati to attend the 'Jhumoir Binandini' event. He waved both his hands. The Assam Chief Minister was also present.

Speaking on the occasion, PM Modi said he eagerly looks forward to the artists' performance."I want to thank the government of Assam for organising this programme," he said.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Advantage Assam 2.0. Several union ministers, industrialists, heads of missions, and ambassadors will participate in the mega Infrastructure & Investment Summit. (ANI)

