Washington [US], April 27 (ANI): The time has arrived when the popular Agatha Christie novel adaptation, 'A Haunting in Venice', serves your cinematic cravings in theatres. Makers have finally revealed the trailer and it has left the audience spellbound.

As per a report by Deadline, a US-based media house, Disney released the teaser at the CinemaCon which ignited excitement for the movie.

Later, 20th Century Studios took to their official Twitter handle on Wednesday to share the teaser trailer with the world.

In the trailer shown today during the presentation, the seance is led by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh's medium as one of those present seeks to hear the voice again of her daughter who met a tragic end a year prior. Before this, it's intoned, "Anyone who ever lived here falls victim to tragedy."

During the seance, the guests hear some noise on the other side. "Tonight we are all afraid. We cannot hide from our ghosts. Whether they are real or not," says Poirot.

The movie is based on Agatha's novel Hallowe'en Party.

It features Branagh who is back as Inspector Hercule Poirot, retired and living in self-imposed exile in Venice. He reluctantly attends a seance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

The cast of the movie looks impressive with Kyle Allen, Camille Cottin, Jamie Dornan, Tina Fey, Jude Hill, Ali Khan, Emma Laird, Kelly Reilly and Riccardo Scamarico. The film is directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The film will hit theatres on September 15, 2023. (ANI)

