Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 20 (ANI): After a long wait, the makers of the much-awaited 'Kanguva' starring Suriya Sivakumar and Bobby Deol have finally unveiled the official teaser.

Taking to X, Studio Green treated fans with the teaser video on Tuesday and captioned the post, "Here's the phenomenon #Kanguva."

Also Read | BTS' Jungkook Reveals What He Is Doing as a Part of South Korean Military; Asks 'How Are You, ARMY?' in His Weverse Update!.

https://twitter.com/StudioGreen2/status/1770060051228832115?

In the 50-second breathtaking teaser, Suriya is seen as a mighty and ruthless warrior. The action sequences in the teaser promise to be an unforgettable cinematic experience, with Bobby Deol joining as the antagonist and in a never-before-seen avatar. The video also shows glimpses of the tribal warriors and has some highly engaging action sequences as well.

Also Read | Ryan Coogler's New Movie Starring Michael B Jordan Is Set to Release on March 7, 2025.

Siruthai Siva has directed the film. Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu and Yogi Babu are also part of 'Kanguva'.

Bobby Deol and Suriya will be locking horns with each other in the film.

On Tuesday, the two attended Prime Video's event in Mumbai and spoke highly of each other.

Bobby said, "Working with Suriya has always been a dream...He is awesome. He is an amazing actor."

Suriya also shared how Bobby added more power to the film with his acting chops.

"In the film, we fought but brotherhood was very much between us. He helped us make the film's climax bigger and bigger," Suriya said.

The official synopsis of the Tamil film read, "A story that travels 500 years from 1700's to 2023 about a Hero who has to fulfil a mission left unfinished. #Kanguva available post-theatrical release(sic)''

A few days ago, producer Gnanavel Raja of Studio Green also thanked Bobby Deol for being part of the film and making it special with his presence.

Studio Green KE Gnanavel Raja has churned out many blockbuster hits in the last 16 years, including films like the 'Singam' series, 'Paruthi Veeran', 'Siruthai', 'Komban', 'Naan Mahan Alla', 'Madras', 'Teddy', and recently 'Pathu Thala'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)