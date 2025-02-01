Salman Khan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, Sikandar. The Bollywood superstar, who recently wrapped Bigg Boss 18, was spotted at multiple locations in Mumbai in the past few days for the shooting of his film. Directed by AR Murugadoss, the action thriller stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead. In the latest update, a fan spotted Salman on Mumbai's coastal road on his way to shoot for the film. A video shared online shows him in his luxury SUV, cruising toward his location. This comes just days after the actor was seen shooting at a crowded railway station in Mumbai amid tight security. The cast also features Sathyaraj, Prateik Babbar, Kajal Aggarwal and Sharman Joshi in key roles. Sikandar is scheduled for an Eid 2025 release. After ‘Sikandar’, Rashmika Mandanna To Star Alongside Salman Khan for Atlee’s Untitled Film – Reports.

