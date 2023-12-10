Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan on Saturday attended an event in Mumbai along with his daughter Ira Khan, his soon-to-be son-in-law Nupur Shikhare and his ex-wife Reena Dutta.

Several pictures and videos from the event went viral on social media.

In the pictures, Aamir could be seen sporting a clean shaved look. He wore a maroon short kurta, denims and shoes.

Reena, on the other hand, opted for a pink saree, while Ira looked beautiful in a black and white saree.

Ira's fiance Nupur was also at the table dressed in a blue shirt, pants and black half jacket.

Aamir was recently stuck in flood-stricken Chennai. He was later rescued with help from the fire and rescue department of the state government.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Aamir was last seen in the drama film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan.

The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

The 'Ghajini' actor has now locked the Christmas 2024 date for the release of his next film, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

His next film will be facing a clash with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's 'Welcome To The Jungle' on Christmas 2024.

The film will go on floors in January 2024, as per Taran Adarsh. (ANI)

