Aamir Khan was recently seen donning a clean-shaven look at a Mumbai awards event, as captured in various pictures and videos circulating on social media. In one video shared by a paparazzo account, Aamir greeted attendees, smiled, and playfully bit his tongue before joining his family at a table. The actor wore a maroon short kurta, denim, and shoes for the occasion. His ex-wife Reena Dutta donned a pink saree, and daughter Ira Khan, accompanied by fiancé Nupur Shikhare, sported black and white ethnic wear and a blue ensemble, respectively. Salman Khan Praises Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira for Spreading Mental Health Awareness, Says 'Bacche Bade Ho Gaye' (View Pic).

Aamir Khan At An Event In Mumbai

