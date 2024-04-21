Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan who has often spoken up on mental health issues recently opened up about her fears in a heartfelt post.

Ira on Saturday took to her Instagram handle to share a series of slides that read, "I'm scared. I'm scared of being alone. I'm scared of being helpless. And of feeling helpless. I'm scared of all the bad things in the world (violence, illness, apathy). I'm scared of being lost. Scared of being hurt. Scared of being muted. Not always. Not every day. You'll see me laugh, work, live. But when I'm scared... it cripples me. Fear often feels worse than the thing itself. The tangible, we can overcome. The fear is endless and as powerful as our imaginations."

Also Read | Karisma Kapoor's Pastel Green Floral Co-Ord Set Is the Ultimate Summer Style Statement (View Pics).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C5-RFyVxlFn/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

She further added, "I forget that I'm loved by very capable people who will find me if I'm lost. Take care of me if I'm hurt. I forget that I'm a capable person. There's not much to do about that. Fear has that effect. What helps me is to find someone else (or a song, movie, anything) that either physically makes me feel safe or reminds me of the things I've forgotten, giving me hope and patience for this fear to pass. Ideally, I do both."

Also Read | Sydney Sweeney Shares Videos of Her Kitesurfing Adventure, Jokes 'I Had a Board Meeting'.

For the unversed, Ira had earlier shared her struggles with mental health on social media and various public platforms. She also established the Agatsu Foundation, which focuses on promoting mental health awareness and support. Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan and his first wife, Reena Dutta. The former couple also has a son named Junaid.

Recently, the actress married her long-time boyfriend Nupur in a traditional Christian wedding in Udaipur, Rajasthan, after solemnising their relationship via a registered marriage at Taj Lands End, Bandra, in Mumbai on January 3. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)