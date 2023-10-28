Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Sushmita Sen and the whole team of 'Aarya' is gearing up for the release of the third season.

As the release date is around the corner, actor Vikas Kumar opened up about her experience working with Sushmita.

He said, "I found Sushmita Sen to be very compassionate on set - the way she is with everyone, from the director, co-actors and the spotboy, the way she meets them and hugs them - there is no one else in the industry that gives hugs as good as her."

"If I have to compare Sushmita Sen to one actor - it would be with Shah Rukh Khan, and I have made this comparison in front of her also and she likes it. From what I have heard about Shah Rukh Khan - how when he comes on set, the entire aura changes but yet when he meets you, he just builds a personal connect and Sushmita Sen is also the same. As an actor, she is amazing and I dont think anyone else could play the role of Aarya - the don and the mother, she has both in equal measure and the ability to play them," Vikas added.

In the series, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. The first season was even nominated for the 'Best Drama' series at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani and co-produced by Amita Madhavni, Ram Madhvani, Ram Madhvani Films and Endemol Shine India, 'Aarya 3' will be out on Disney+ Hotstar on 3rd November. (ANI)

