New Delhi [India], October 31 (ANI): Bollywood actor Aayush Sharma introduced Sushrii Mishraa as the leading lady of his next action thriller 'AS04' on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Aayush Sharma shared a picture which he captioned, "Guitar hai, Gun hai! aur inko chalaane wali Sushi baba bhi hai... waise pehchaan ki Dikkat inki bhi hai...Welcome on board @sushrii to this mad ship called #AS04."

Also Read | Halloween 2022: Ajay Devgn Wishes Fans with a Fun BTS Video from Bholaa Sets.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkXj1LUKJ_a/

Recently on Aayush's 32nd birthday, the makers of the film unveiled the official teaser of the film which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Also Read | Kanye West Fans Pledge to Make the Rapper a Billionaire Again, Make Crowd-Funding Page to Raise $1 Billion.

Sushrii Mishra is all set to mark her grand Bollywood debut alongside Aayush.

Deets about her role has been kept under wraps.

Talking about the debutant actor Sushrii, Aayush said, "We were looking for a new name for AS04, who is not only a fresh face but also someone who can grab your attention with her personality. Sushrii perfectly fit the bill, with not only her looks as well as her acting skills and action abilities. We have already shot a few portions and we are thrilled to have her on board."

Talking about Sushrii Mishra, she is the former Miss India United Continents 2015 and a national-level swimmer, and horse rider.

Currently being filmed in Mumbai, the Aayush Sharma starrer will be shot across the nation.

Director Katyayan Shivpur said, "Sushrii is more than just a pretty face, she's promising, refreshing and ready to make her mark."

The film is slated to hit the theatres in 2023.

Aayush Sharma made his Bollywood debut in 2018, with a romantic comedy film 'Loveyatri' alongside debutant Warina Hussain.

Produced by Salman Khan and directed by Abhiraj Maniawala, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

Apart from that, Aayush was seen in an action thriller film 'Antim: The Final Truth' alongside Salman Khan and Mahima Makwana. Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, the film performed well at the box office.

Aayush impressed the audience with two varied avatars as he was featured in music videos- 'Pehli Pehli Baarish' and 'Chumma Chumma'. The actor slithered into his romantic and slacker side with utmost ease in both songs.

Apart from this, he will also be seen in another action thriller 'AS03'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)