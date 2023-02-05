On the occasion of his 47th birthday, Abhishek Bachchan received a lovely wish from his niece Navya Nanda. Navya took to Instagram Stories and shared a collage featuring happy moments of hers with 'mamu' Abhishek. In the collage, we can see little Navya posing for the camera while holding her mamu's hands. The collage also shows Navya giving a tight hug to Abhishek from behind. "Happy birthday to the best there is (red heart emoji)...I love you," she captioned the post. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday Special: From Bholaa, SSS7 to Ghoomer, Every Upcoming Film of the Bollywood Actor.

Abhishek made his Bollywood debut with Refugee in 2000 and since then he has never shied away from shedding his vanity to take up challenging roles which push him out of his comfort zone. Be it Guru or Paa or Bunty Aur Babli or Dasvi or the latest Breathe: Into the Shadows, Abhishek has played many brilliant characters on screen that have managed to leave an imprint on the viewers and critics. Abhishek Bachchan Birthday: From Guru to Bob Biswas, Here’s a Look at Some of His Finest Performances!

In March 2023, he will be seen in a special appearance in Ajay Devgn's directorial 'Bholaa'. It is an official Hindi remake of the Tamil hit Kaithi. It has been styled as the story of a "one-man army, set in one night, fighting a multitude of enemies in various forms, human and otherwise." The original film revolved around an ex-convict, who decides to meet his daughter for the first time after being released from prison but gets caught in a face-off between police and the drug mafia.

