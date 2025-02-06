New Delhi [India], February 6 (ANI): Actor Jitendra Kumar has carved a niche for himself with his acting skills and portrayal of relatable characters.

He is best known for playing Jeetu Bhaiya in Kota Factory and Sachiv Ji in Panchayat. However, after exploring different genres, he found romantic roles to be very relatable.

In an interview with ANI, he talked about his love for romantic roles, being called by his character name, Jeetu Bhaiya, off-screen, and the upcoming season of Panchayat.

Jitendra said, "The real thing is romance inside me which I can show through music videos and I enjoy doing romantic roles and hopefully will get more to play.."

Kumar is often referred to as Jeetu Bhaiya by his fans and he said because of the relatability of the character, saying, "I think the character is very relatable and everyone wants a mentor in their lives while going through any challenging situation and people find that mentor in the character and the name is easy to say. These are the reasons that make the character of Jeetu Bhaiya famous and it feels very nice that the audience remembers the character always."

Talking about his other popular character Sachivji in Panchayat, which was loved by the audience in the three seasons, he shared, "In the same way the audience is going to love it in the fourth season as it has been written in such a way. It is going to be interesting. Hopefully, the new season will be out very soon."

The makers last year announced season 4 of 'Panchayat'.Prime Video shared that the cast has already started filming for the new season of the show.

The makers shared a few pictures from the set, featuring returning cast members Jitendra Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik, to officially mark the commencement of the new chapter of the 'Panchayat' world.

Panchayat Season 4, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF) is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra, written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya.

The series stars Jitendra Kumar in the lead as the endearing Sachivji, alongside the ensemble cast including Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha in pivotal roles.

Jitendra Kumar was studying civil engineering at IIT Kharagpur, however, he developed an interest in acting and starred in Munna Jazbaati: The Q-tiya Intern in 2013 which instantly went viral.

Recalling the journey, he added, "I was lucky in a way that YouTube was new and somehow I was connected to TVF. I had my friends there so I knew some people from the field and got a platform for showing the content. Initially, I saw if people are liking my work or not because otherwise, I would have explored something else. I realised in college only that I am not going to be a good engineer as have not studied properly so I thought to explore different options."

Jitendra Kumar is currently seen in the song 'Keh dona', starring Manpreet Kaur. It is sung by Rekha Bhardwaj. The actor shared his working experience and said that he is enjoying being part of the music video.

Earlier he was also part of the music video, 'Tu Hi Tu'.

"Initially I was scared to do music videos, but my both music videos are story-oriented and I like the characters. When I heard the song ( 'Keh dona'), I thought it was a sad track and very emotional, however, my character is fun-loving and humorous and this is the reason I got interested in doing it. This character is more close to me."

Manpreet added on how it was to work with Jitendra, "I enjoyed working with him. He is a very good actor. Initially, I thought it would be difficult to work with him as you all have seen the kind of roles he has played on screen but it was a very comfortable shoot and the experience was very nice."

Apart from OTT, Jitendra also created a mark in Bollywood and played Aman Tripathi in Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan'. " I would feel glad to become part of a good story and explore different roles, " he added while talking about his upcoming projects in Bollywood. (ANI)

