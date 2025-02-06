Conclave Movie Review: A good thriller doesn’t always need electrifying chase sequences or fight scenes to keep you riveted. Sometimes, the revelation of power games and political domination among religious figures can be just as gripping. Edward Berger’s (All Quiet on the Western Front) Conclave is one such film. Based on the 2016 novel of the same name, Conclave is bold in its premise, questioning the morality and biases of those entrusted with upholding a religious institution while also delivering a crafty suspense drama bolstered by powerful performances. Add to that some excellent production design and visuals, and you have a film that’s as thought-provoking as it is engaging. BAFTA 2025 Nominations: Ralph Fiennes and Edward Berger’s ‘Conclave’ Leads With 12 Nods, Followed by ‘Emilia Perez’ and ‘The Brutalist’ – Check Out Full List.

The story begins with the passing of the current pope, leaving Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (Ralph Fiennes) to oversee the election of his successor. The leading candidates represent starkly different ideologies, sparking debates about the Church’s future—should it remain traditional and conservative, or embrace the liberal values of a younger generation?

Or perhaps strike a balance between the two? The competing cardinals—Aldo Bellini (Stanley Tucci), Joshua Adeyemi (Lucian Msamati), Goffredo Tedesco (Sergio Castellitto), and Joseph Tremblay (John Lithgow)—each embody these varied ideologies. Even Lawrence, despite his reluctance, finds himself drawn into the fray. The sudden appearance of Vincent Benitez (Carlos Diehz), a little-known Mexican cardinal from Afghanistan, further complicates matters.

Watch the Trailer of 'Conclave':

Though set in the Vatican, Conclave feels strikingly relevant, its politics resonating even for those far removed from Catholicism or Vatican City. In fact, the film might unsettle staunch believers with its portrayal of the very ‘human’ flaws of those who represent the faith. Lawrence’s weary resignation, as he carries out a duty he no longer believes in, is deeply relatable, even as he struggles to see the process through. Frustratingly for him, the election is neither straightforward nor unanimous.

A Still From Conclave

While Lawrence tries to maintain an air of indifference and neutrality, it’s clear he roots for Bellini—whether out of friendship or shared liberal values, the film deliberately leaves this ambiguous. What’s less ambiguous is the film’s critique of the cardinals’ wavering values, putting their dogmatism and conservatism on trial. When a character delivers a powerful speech advocating modernist thinking and empathy, it’s not just the film’s stakes that align with him—it’s hard not to cheer him on too.

A Still From Conclave

The voting scenes are both fun and compelling, as candidates rise and fall in popularity, and skeletons tumble out of closets. These moments are wrapped in a sense of claustrophobia as Lawrence isolates the cardinals to prevent outside influences from swaying their decisions. Of course, even this plan goes awry, allowing the most conservative candidate to deliver a racially charged speech that wins over the fearful and anxious. Sound familiar?

A Still From Conclave

Conclave also takes pointed digs at the persistent sexism in papal politics. While the men vote, the sisters and nuns are relegated to ensuring everything runs smoothly - and even then, they’re scolded for not doing their jobs well. Thankfully, the film allows Sister Agnes (the graceful Isabella Rossellini) to score a meaningful victory. What's more, it works so well as this disguised investigative drama that brings out sufficient twists and turns to leave you hooked till the end. ‘Heretic’ Movie Review: Hugh Grant Gives the Creeps in This Gripping Psychological Thriller That Challenges Your Faith.

A Still From Conclave

The performances are uniformly strong, with Ralph Fiennes excelling as the faith-weary Cardinal trying to maintain balance in a system he no longer believes in. Stanley Tucci, John Lithgow, Lucian Msamati, Sergio Castellitto, and Isabella Rossellini are equally superb in supporting roles, while Carlos Diehz gets to stand out among this talented ensemble. Technically, the film shines, particularly in its production design, cinematography, and editing, complementing each other so well - no small feat for a movie that relies heavily on dialogue to maintain engagement. There are some standout visuals that uses the onscreen players for good dramatic effect, like the one where the cardinals all walk into the chamber, all dressed the same and each carrying a white umbrella.

A Still From Conclave

Some online critics have called the final-act twist too far-fetched. Yes, it’s audacious and, in a way, even silly. But given the film’s focus on gender-laced politics and its critique of systemic inequality, the revelation feels apt - an outrageous yet fitting dose of natural justice that would never happen in real life. For me, it worked. After all, as the saying goes, "God works in mysterious ways," and Conclave’s narrative simply tries to make sense of that.

‘Conclave’ Movie Review - Final Thoughts

Conclave certainly leaves you pondering the complexities of faith, power, and changing dynamics of the world we live in while being a gripping, thought-provoking drama that masterfully blends political intrigue with moral questioning. Ralph Fiennes leads a stellar cast, and the film’s audacious final twist, though divisive to many, feels like a bold stroke of poetic justice. Do give it a watch!

Rating: 4.0

(The opinions expressed in the above article are of the author and do not reflect the stand or position of LatestLY.)

